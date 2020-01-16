Watch: The Arrowverse Justice League Forms In Crisis On Infinite Earths Clip

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” concluded last night, ending on a high note that promised the Arrowverse would never be the same again. Supergirl and Black Lightning now live in the same universe as the Flash, Batwoman and the Legends – Earth-Prime, as it’s now known – which means the heroes might have an easier time coming together to save the world from now on. You might say they’ve formed a kind of… league.

Yes, the crossover didn’t go so far as to name them, but the event effectively saw the formation of an Arrowverse Justice League at last. The very final scene of “Crisis” united the seven central heroes of The CW’s DC universe at Barry Allen’s derelict S.T.A.R. Labs facility, first introduced back in the “Invasion” crossover. And you can now relive the moment with the clip above.

The scene begins on a solemn note as Barry, Kara and Sara pay their respects to the fallen Oliver Queen, who they’ve memorialized by placing his suit on display, along with a fire shaped like the Green Arrow insignia. The Scarlet Speedster then reveals his plans to make the facility the team’s HQ, complete with a table sporting a star and shield emblem and personalized chairs for each of the seven. Plus, there’s an eighth with Oliver’s logo to remember him by.

But there’s one hitch to this moment. A monkey is heard somewhere in the rafters, with a S.T.A.R. Labs cage labelled “Gleek” shown to be open. This is a nod to blue monkey Gleek, the pet of the Wonder Twins, from the Super Friends cartoon. We then cut to outside the facility, reminding us that it’s a physical match for the Hall of Justice, also from Super-Friends.

The Arrowverse’s Justice League – consisting of the Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, White Canary, Black Lightning, Superman and Martian Manhunter – is finally here. Thank you, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”