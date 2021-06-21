Watch: Batwing Begins In New Promo For Batwoman Season 2 Finale

Batwoman season 2 reaches its finale next weekend, and this new promo for the last episode teases how the stakes are mounting up for Javicia Leslie’s Scarlet Knight. The good news is that she’s about to get some much-needed backup. After weeks of hinting at it, Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox is finally about to suit up as Batwing. Get your first look at him in action with this trailer for episode 2×18, titled “Power”, which you can view via the player above.

This weekend’s penultimate episode ratcheted up the drama in a number of ways. For one, after teasing that Wallis Day’s Kate Kane had rediscovered her real personality and memories, it turned out that she was still in her Circe persona and loyal to Roman Sionis AKA Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge). Speaking of, Sionis has got himself a new super-charged minion. As this promo teases, he’s turned corrupt Crow Russell Tavaroff (Jesse Hutch) into a new Bane using some Venom stolen from the Batcave.

Ryan Wilder has a lot on her plate in the finale, then, as she’ll have to do battle with three separate villains – Black Mask, his new Bane knockoff and a former Batwoman turned rogue. She’s got Batwing on her side now, though, and there’s a high chance that she’ll be able to reach the real Kate Kane and get her to join their side in time for the big final fight. The real question is what’s going to happen with Kate in the long term? Gotham’s not big enough for two Batwomen, right?

The good news is that we already know when Batwoman will return for its third season. As per The CW’s recently released fall 2021 schedule, we can look forward to more from the Crimson Crusader and her allies when season 3 kicks off on October 13th, with the show moving to the new night of Wednesdays, possibly as an attempt to combat the dipping ratings. Before that gets here, though, don’t miss the Batwoman season 2 finale this coming Sunday, June 27th.