Watch: Blade Runner: Black Lotus Gets New Trailer

A new trailer for Adult Swim’s upcoming Blade Runner: Black Lotus dropped Thursday, giving fans the the deepest immersion yet into the cyberpunk world originally brought to screen by Ridley Scott in 1982.

The trailer features protagonist Elle dodging the cops, trying to uncover the mystery of the origins of the replicants, and vowing at the trailer’s conclusion that she wants to revenge for something that happened to her, stating she wants to “kill them all,” while wielding a samurai sword.

The upcoming title is a computer animated anime series that takes place after the events of the anime short Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, but before the events of the film Blade Runner 2049. Rather than focusing on a private detective protagonist, Black Lotus will be told from the perspective of the replicants.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Promotional Posters 1 of 4

The show is the creation of a partnership between Adult Swim and Alcon Entertainment, being touted as a Crunchyroll Original.

Despite eventually earning its place as a renowned sci-fi classic, Blade Runner originally did not make enough money at the box office to turn a profit upon its release in theaters back in ’82. The Harrison Ford-helmed movie helped define the cyberpunk genre, alongside William Gibson’s 1984 novel, Neuromancer. The story centers around a dystopian future in n neon urban setting where synthetic humans named replicants are created by the evil Tyrell Corporation to essentially act as slave labor. It is based on a short story by Philip K. Dick called Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Blade Runner: Black Lotus premieres at midnight on both Crunchyroll and Adult Swim this Saturday, Nov. 13.