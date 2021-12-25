Watch: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 gets an official release date

It was exactly one year ago today that Netflix’s latest secret weapon was unleashed onto an unsuspecting world, with Bridgerton fully justifying the platform’s decision to tie Shonda Rhimes down to one of the most lucrative development deals in television history.

Chris Van Dusen may have been the creator of the lavish period piece, but it was a Shondaland production through and through, with the saucy series smashing viewership records around the world, which culminated in Bridgerton becoming Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, although the record has since been surpassed by Squid Game.

We’ve known for a while that Season 2 was due to arrive in the first quarter of next year, but the announcement teaser you can see above has finally confirmed the specifics. March 25th is the day we can all suit up in our finest tailored apparel, saunter through the well-to-do halls of our country estates and… probably hunker down in front of the TV wearing sweatpants with a huge family-sized bag of chips, in all honesty.

Some people couldn’t care less that Bridgerton is almost back on our screens, but a quick glance at the internet would make it perfectly clear that a whole lot of people can barely contain their excitement.