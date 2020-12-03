Watch: Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Trailer Teases The End Of All Things

The first full trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is finally here. Tragically, Netflix announced they were pulling the plug on the hit Archie Comics adaptation a few months back, which means that this next run will turn out to be the show’s last season. It wasn’t imagined that way, but judging by this preview, it’s going to be suitably finale-sized as the stakes have been raised higher than ever.

The trouble starts on Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) birthday, and soon it’s revealed that something called The Void is threatening to bring about “the end of all things,” as Cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) dramatically puts it. This leads Sabrina to return to hell to visit Sabrina Morningstar (her other half who remained on as the Queen of Hell in season 3 – remember?) to get her help in saving the day. Unfortunately, however, Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) is looking to use the situation for his own evil ends.

Fans of Sabrina’s love life will also be excited by the trailer, as it teases that her and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) are going to get back together, after their relationship was on the rocks last time we saw them. “Sabrina Spellman, we’re endgame,” he tells her, in a line that feels lifted straight from sister show Riverdale. Don’t expect this to be a bit of foreshadowing for a full-blown crossover with The CW series, though. That was planned, but not until Part 5.

Fans have been pressuring Netflix to reverse their decision and renew CAOS, but that doesn’t seem likely. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa isn’t giving up on it, though, with it possible that the show could shift over to a different platform. As things stand, however, the end of all things is coming.

Don’t miss Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 on Netflix this New Year’s Eve.