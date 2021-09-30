Watch: Disney Plus Drops Eerie Trailer For New R.L. Stine Horror Series

Disney Plus has really been a blessing to fans since its premiere. Watching Disney classics, catching new films and TV series, and getting behind the scenes looks at the parks and at the man who started it all, is any Disney fan’s dream.

You can sit down and turn on Hocus Pocus or Haunted Mansion just in time for the spooky season, and Disney Plus knows its viewers are looking for Halloween haunts and delights. The network recently announced its Halloween lineup Hallowstream, and it’s full of everything fans could hope for.

In addition, Disney Plus released a trailer today for a new upcoming series that looks eerie and incredible. Titled Just Beyond, the series takes viewers to a world of fantasy—and fear. “Just beyond the world you know,” the trailer teases, “there is another.” Catch it above.

Witches. Aliens. Ghosts. Enter a world of fantasies and fears in Just Beyond, an Original Series streaming October 13 only on #DisneyPlus. #JustBeyondSeries #Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/mebRx6upg3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 30, 2021

The trailer shows witches and wizards, magic and terror, and even appears to pay homage to the Tower of Terror, one of our favorite rides at Disney World.

The series is based on the Just Beyond books by R. L. Stine and will star McKenna Grace, Leeann Ross, Nasim Pedrad, Arjun Athalye, Parvesh Cheena, and Sally Pressman, to name a few. It’s been greenlit for eight episodes, all of which releasing at once.

Just Beyond starts streaming during the Hallowstream special on Oct. 13. You won’t want to miss it!