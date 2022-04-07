When it comes to the world of reality TV, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promises all the drama you would expect — from both legacy castmembers and newcomers alike — with its return on Bravo next month.

A new trailer dropped Thursday by the official Bravo Twitter account featuring some of the season 12 players, which include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins.

We’re entering our #RHOBH era!! Beverly Hills is BACK May 11th. 💎💎 Click here for more: https://t.co/MGKSgs7HaV pic.twitter.com/wwTxdc3tch — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 7, 2022

Much of the drama seems to center around the fallout from last season, in which the women didn’t know if they could trust Jayne concerning the ongoing legal trouble of her estranged husband, the lawyer Tom Girardi. Girardi allegedly did not pay out settlements to his clients, some of whom were plane crash victims and surviving family members. If Jayne’s behavior last season seemed flippant, it looks like it’s nothing compared to what’s in store this season.

The trailer also teased plenty of other drama in the lives of the cast, such as security footage appearing to show Kemsley’s home being broken into. Last year, Los Angeles police said Kemsley was robbed at her residence on the night of Oct. 27, with three suspects escaping with pricey handbags, jewelry, and watches, ABC 7 reports.

In addition to the main cast, Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino — the ex-wife of actor Will Smith — will also be appearing occasionally in the show as “friends of the housewives.”

A businesswoman and actor, Zampino was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995, and the pair share a 29-year-old son named Trey Smith. Following the Oscars slap heard around the world, in which Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Zampino shared a message of support on Instagram for her ex-husband.

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on May 11.