He wasn’t involved in the recent “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but Keiynan Lonsdale is making his way back to The Flash for the show’s next episode. Titled “Death of the Speed Force,” it’ll air on March 10th and the promo above gives us a tease of the reunion we’ve all been waiting for, with Barry and Wally sharing a hug.

It doesn’t offer up much more than that unfortunately, as it’s quite short in length, but we do get to see that Wally also imparts a dire warning to the Scarlet Speedster, telling him that something is very, very wrong with the Speed Force. EP Eric Wallace has also teased that a major comic book villain who hasn’t been seen on the TV show before will debut in the episode. Who that may be, we can’t say for sure, but for more, here’s the official synopsis:

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert.

As fans will know, Wally hasn’t made an appearance on The Flash since season 4, and in regards to the Arrowverse as a whole, we haven’t seen him since his short stint on the Waverider in Legends of Tomorrow, back in season 3. True, he had a pretty big role in the tie-in “Crisis” comics, which saw him working with Nyssa al-Ghul and The Ray to try and identify the Paragons, but that was hardly as exciting as seeing him in the flesh.

And as social media will show you, fans are definitely pumped to have Wally back in live-action. What The Flash has in store for him, we’ll have to wait and see, but don’t miss “Death of the Speed Force” when it airs on March 10th on The CW.