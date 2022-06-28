Watch: ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 teaser trailer is batsh*t crazy — and we love it

Fans have been waiting two long years for more Harley Quinn after 2020’s season two ended with the development we’d all been desperate to see — Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) finally getting together. At long last, season three is set to arrive next month, and this first-look teaser trailer promises that DC’s most chaotic couple is about to embark on their most batsh*t crazy run of adventures yet. Check out the trailer above.

Harley Quinn season three begins with the lovers wrapping up their “Eat, Bang! Kill” tour and returning to Gotham as the city’s newest power couple. With their ragtag crew of supervillain pals — including King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — at their sides, ‘Harlivy’ will strive to become the best versions of themselves as well as endeavoring to make Ivy’s dream of turning Gotham into an Eden-like paradise a reality.

via HBO Max

But just because Harley and Ivy are in a happy relationship now doesn’t mean the show is going sof,t as the trailer makes clear that the jokes are only getting more insane and R-rated. In this 80-second promo, there’s a nod to the great “Does Batman go down?” debate of 2021, the Court of Owls is revealed as an Eyes Wide Shut-like orgy cult, and James Gunn enjoys himself sitting on a Clayface vibrating chair. And, yes, that is the real Gunn cameoing as himself.

All in all, Ivy sums it up best with one line in the trailer. “It’s so fun and then raunchy, and then a little scary.” Also starring the likes of Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman), Sanaa Lathan (Catwoman), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing), Harley Quinn debuts June 28, with new episodes then following weekly through Sept. 15.