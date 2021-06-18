Decades from now, when we’re all old and grey, people will look back and ask: “Where were you during the great Batman oral sex debate of 2021?”. Well, it’s either that or the entire thing will be completely forgotten about by this time next week.

The bizarre headline-grabber all stemmed from the revelation that DC blocked the Dark Knight from going down on Catwoman in an episode of the animated Harley Quinn series, because the character is a hero who needs to flog merchandise and can’t be viewed in such an explicit light. The show is R-rated, violent and foul-mouthed, so it’s certainly one of the stranger edicts to come from the company’s top brass.

Zack Snyder, a man who knows a thing or two about the Caped Crusader mythos having directed Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and two separate batches of Justice League shoots, has now weighed in. As you can see below, he offered an image straight from the comic book back catalogue that it’s pretty difficult to argue with, although the accompanying caption simply read “canon”, so the filmmaker didn’t exactly prove himself to be a cunning linguist.

Zack Snyder Weighs In On Batman Oral Sex Debate 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Former big screen Batman Val Kilmer offered his opinion, while Harley Quinn producer Justin Halpern seized the opportunity to capitalize on the publicity by reminding people that they should watch the show on HBO Max. Fans have also gotten in on the action by creating all sorts of memes poking fun at the situation, as well as notifying DC that Bruce Wayne has always been something of a gentle and considerate lover during his long and illustrious history on the printed page.