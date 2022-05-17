HBO has released a new trailer for Irma Vep, the upcoming dark and quite possibly undead limited series that will chill viewers to the bone.

Irma Vep tells the story of an actress named Mira who flees to France once she’s become burnt out in the circles of Hollywood. She’s determined to star in a remake of Les Vampires, but it’s soon evident that something is happening just beyond consciousness, and she finds herself riding the line between art and reality.

“This is the part she’s been dying to play.”#IrmaVep premieres June 6 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/g7c4Kg1FYU — HBO (@HBO) May 17, 2022

Alicia Vikander stars as Mira, and the irony in the tagline about the “part she’s been dying to play” isn’t lost on viewers. While Mira may have been burnt out on Hollywood, it’s clear that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows where her new gig is concerned either.

HBO revealed first look images just days ago, and Mira (or Mira playing Irma) is seen prancing around Paris in a catsuit. Viewers will undeniably see more of Mira’s descent into the grey area within the limited series as she toys with who her authentic self truly is.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.”

Olivier Assayas wrote and directed Irma Vep, which also stars Jerrod Carmichael, Adira Arjona, Fala Chen, Devon Ross, and Tom Sturridge. The series is said to be loosely based upon the 1996 film of the same name.

Irma Vep begins streaming on HBO Max on June 6.