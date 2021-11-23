Watch: ‘In the Land of Leadale’ receives new trailer, release date
A new trailer, for the anime adaptation of the cult classic isekai light novel series In the Land of Leadale, debuted on Tuesday, revealing the upcoming show will broadcast in Japan beginning Jan. 5, 2022. Crunchyroll will simulcast the series in English.
The original light novel was written by Ceez and illustrated by Tenmaso in 2010. The series is about a hospitalized girl who awakes in her favorite VRMMORPG after her death. Re-entering Leadale centuries after the events of the game, she’s overpowered and meets the grown children she made in a character creator.
The forthcoming show is being directed by Takeyuki Yanase at studio MAHOFILM, where he has directed other reincarnation, fantasy isekai anime adaptations like By the Grace of the Gods.
Originally serialized online from 2010 to 2012, In the Land of Leadale has been published by Yen Press in North America since 2019. The publisher also distributes the ongoing seinen manga adaptation of the foundational isekai story (Ceez’s story precedes Mushoku Tensei, which is often credited as the seminal reincarnation-isekai).
The novels synopsis expands on its the premise:
Due to a terrible accident, Keina Kagami is forced to live on life support in order to survive. The only way for her to be free is within the VRMMORPG “Leadale.” One day, her life support stops functioning, and Keina loses her life. But when she wakes up, she finds herself in the world of Leadale 200 years in the future. She is now the half-elf Cayna, who possesses lost skills and OP statuses and becomes closer to the other inhabitants of this world. But among those inhabitants happen to be the “children” she made in character creation?! A very chill adventure filled with laughter and tears(?) about a girl who transferred into a game world and her very unique friends is about to begin!