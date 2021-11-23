A new trailer, for the anime adaptation of the cult classic isekai light novel series In the Land of Leadale, debuted on Tuesday, revealing the upcoming show will broadcast in Japan beginning Jan. 5, 2022. Crunchyroll will simulcast the series in English.

The original light novel was written by Ceez and illustrated by Tenmaso in 2010. The series is about a hospitalized girl who awakes in her favorite VRMMORPG after her death. Re-entering Leadale centuries after the events of the game, she’s overpowered and meets the grown children she made in a character creator.

The forthcoming show is being directed by Takeyuki Yanase at studio MAHOFILM, where he has directed other reincarnation, fantasy isekai anime adaptations like By the Grace of the Gods.

Image Kadokawa

Originally serialized online from 2010 to 2012, In the Land of Leadale has been published by Yen Press in North America since 2019. The publisher also distributes the ongoing seinen manga adaptation of the foundational isekai story (Ceez’s story precedes Mushoku Tensei, which is often credited as the seminal reincarnation-isekai).

The novels synopsis expands on its the premise: