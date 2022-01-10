Watch: John Economos is the nerdy butt of jokes in ‘Peacemaker’ teaser

In the world of Peacemaker, Steve Agee’s John Economos is the butt of all the jokes in the new HBO Max spinoff show of James Gunn’s acclaimed DC film, The Suicide Squad, in a new teaser.

The government employee with a penchant for computers, alongside Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, has the unsavory task of bringing in John Cena’s Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, at the Task Force X boss’s request Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

John’s displeasure for the chrome-headed antihero stems not only from his morally bleak code of conduct but also likely due to Peacemaker’s tendency to constantly make jokes at the bearded man’s expense.

“Peacemaker spends the whole series making fun of John and his beard,” Agee explains.

Peacemaker’s character remained as cold-hearted a bastard at the beginning of The Suicide Squad as he did at the film’s end, so it’ll be interesting to see how the character grows over the course of his solo show.

We previously got a glimpse of the chainsaw-wielding Vigilante, portrayed by Freddie Stroma, and John’s fellow employee of Amanda Waller, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, in past teasers. In addition, if you need a refresher about the events that took place in The Suicide Squad, of which Peacemaker is a continuation, the titular “hero” and Emilia also gave us a hilarious in-character recap.

Watch Peacemaker on HBO Max Jan. 13, when the first three episodes will become available to stream and subsequent new episodes releasing once per week. And if you need more convincing when it comes to catching up on The Suicide Squad before diving into its spinoff, you can read our glowing review of the film right here.