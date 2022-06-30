Watch Joseph Quinn’s elaborate transformation into Eddie Munson for ‘Stranger Things’

Eddie Munson, the breakout star of Stranger Things season four, could not look any different in real life than the British actor who plays him, 29-year-old Joseph Quinn. Yes, sadly, that transcendent mop of curly brown hair is indeed a wig, and it takes no small effort from the stylists on the hit Netflix series to transform Quinn into Eddie.

Just ahead of the highly anticipated release of the fourth season’s Vol. 2, which hits the streamer on Friday, July 1, the Netflix Geeked account shared a time elapsed video of Quinn in hair and makeup on set.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Joseph Quinn’s transformation from adorable Brit to heavy metal Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4,” the account tweeted, along with the 26-second video — which should be noted, also features a shirtless Joe Keery cameo just after the 0:15 second mark (for those who are interested in that sort of thing).

having a hard time wrapping my head around Joseph Quinn's transformation from adorable Brit to heavy metal Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS 4 pic.twitter.com/pp1GWr9rDG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 30, 2022

Before Stranger Things, Quinn’s resume was mostly relegated to BBC fare, with one notable exception being the season seven, episode four episode of Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War.” In the episode, Quinn played the character Koner, a soldier sworn to House Stark who is stationed at the front gate of Winterfell when Arya Stark arrives after poisoning the remaining lords of House Frey.

Suffice to say, Quinn’s career will likely be taking off thanks to his newfound notoriety — let’s just hope he makes it out of the season alive. “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back. I’d love to, if they’ll have me,” he previously teased of his character’s fate. But with Stranger Things day almost here, fans won’t have long to wait.