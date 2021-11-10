Watch: Lost In Space Final Season Trailer Kicks Survival Instincts Into Hyperdrive

With their parents lost, the Robinson kids must fight to survive, scaling daunting cliffsides and battling robots while their mom Maureen (Molly Parker) and dad John (Toby Stephens) traverse the perils of space to try and reconnect with their children in the trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s Lost in Space.

The show co-stars Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson and Brian Steele as Will’s protective robot guardian.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the epic series finale sees “the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.”

In the show, Alpha Centauri represents the prospective human colony that was at the center of the Robinsons’ original mission.

A reboot of the classic 1960s sci-fi show, which itself was a reimagining of the 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson, Lost in Space came to Netflix in 2018 following the misadventures of a family trying to colonize space but whose mission veers off course.

The show takes place in the not-too-distant future of 2046 in which an astronomical object collides with Earth, threatening the survival of humanity. The Robinson family is selected as part of a colonist group for an interstellar spacecraft carrying selected families tasked with colonizing the Alpha Centauri planetary system. Before they can arrive, however, alien robots breach the hull of their ship, the Resolute, causing a forced evacuation that leads them to be stranded on an alien-yet-habitable planet.

The final season for Lost in Space blasts off on Dec. 1.