Watch: Love Is War Season 3 Gets Trailer, Visual, & Release Date

Let those hearts get to pounding anime fans because we just got more info on Love Is War season 3! It seems the new season, subtitled “-Ultra Romantic-,” is set to premiere in the Spring 2022 anime season.

Along with this news, we got a new trailer for the season! While a previous teaser trailer for season 3 had been released this special video shows off way more — an entire chunk of the first episode in fact! Of course, being in Japanese, only a certain number of fans will be able to keep up with the dialogue.

We also got a special look at a new visual for the incoming season which can be viewed below.

Love Is War Season 3 Visual

For those who don’t know about Love Is War, the official synopsis for the series is as follows:

“Known for being both brilliant and powerful, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya lead the illustrious Shuchiin Academy as near equals. And everyone thinks they’d make a great couple. Pride and arrogance are in ample supply, so the only logical move is to trick the other into instigating a date! Who will come out on top in this psychological war where the first move is the only one that matters?”

Love Is War season 3 is set to air exclusively on Funimation.