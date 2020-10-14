Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2 TV Spot Reveals New Footage

There are only two weeks and some change to go until The Mandalorian returns to our screens, and season 2 is shaping up to massively widen the show’s scope. Season 1 told a relatively contained story that was all about the bond between Mando and Baby Yoda, but the next batch of episodes is set to have a much wider focus, with Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon assuming the role of big bad after making a brief cameo in the finale the last time around.

The Jedi are also set to factor into the narrative, and viewers will be desperate to catch their first glimpse of Rosario Dawson in costume as fan favorite animated character Ahsoka Tano finally makes the jump to live-action. A new TV spot has now been released for the upcoming run and while there’s still no sign of Ahsoka, it does reveal many of the familiar returning faces including Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga.

Plot details are still largely under wraps, despite eagle-eyed viewers combing through ever frame of footage available in an attempt to glean any new information about where season 2 of The Mandalorian could be headed, but the general consensus is that the plot will see the title hero attempt to deliver his tiny green charge to the Jedi for protection, while trying to keep the rest of his enemies at bay.

There were rumors of behind the scenes discontent making the rounds recently, but The Mandalorian looks to be another worthy entry into what’s easily the most acclaimed Star Wars project to ever come out of the Disney era, and the only one that has so far managed to avoid generating any sort of controversy or backlash among the fanbase.