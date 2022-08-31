Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for its upcoming Spanish-language crime drama Santo. The series is an original project produced by Spain and Brazil, featuring Madrid and Salvador de Bahía as its main shooting locations.

Created by Carlos López, Santo will tell the story of the titular Santo, a mysterious international drug dealer whose face has never been seen by authorities. Two police officers, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo), are charged with tracking down and stopping Santo. Both are at odds with the other’s methods but soon find they must cooperate with each other if they are to survive and accomplish their seemingly impossible goal. In the official Netflix press release, creator and showrunner López says,

“SANTO is like an earthquake with two simultaneous epicenters, one in Brazil and the other in Spain: the story of two policemen in two different continents who join paths to pursue a common enemy whose face has not yet been seen by anyone. The series is by itself a great challenge, but, thanks to the work of the high level team we counted on and the amazing cast, we’ll be able to watch it as it was thought to be. Working with Raúl and Bruno also ensures that this trip will leave its mark on us”,

We see the two officers coming together in the trailer, which features locations from the lush tropics of Brazil to the streets of Madrid. The pace and tone go beyond the common cut of most crime thrillers to achieve something that borders on the horrific, especially when we are shown one of Santo’s trademarks, the carving of “X”s into the eyelids of his victims.

Santo stars Bruno Gagliasso as Brazilian federal policeman Ernesto Cardona and Raúl Arévalo as Madrid police inspector Miguel Millán. Victoria Guerra, Greta Fernández, Thomas Aquino, and María Vázquez also star.

Santo begins streaming on Netflix on Sept. 16.