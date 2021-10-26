Watch: Netflix Releases First Official Trailer Live-Action Cowboy Bebop

Netflix finally released an official trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic anime Cowboy Bebop this week following last week’s lost session teaser and the title sequence that debuted during Netflix’s global fan event #TUDUM last month.

The new trailer, which is available to view above, is the first look at the storylines and episodes the new series will adapt from the classic and critically acclaimed anime. We also get a small look at Spike Siegal’s storied past alongside a taste of the epic action scenes to come.

Netflix Reveals A New Set Of Images From Cowboy Bebop 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Series showrunner Andre Nemec recently said the show will be an expansion of the Cowboy Bebop canon rather than a beat-for-beat adaptation and early images from the series have fans buzzing.

The original Cowboy Bebop anime, which aired in 1998, is widely considered to be one of the best anime of all time and served as an entry point into anime for many Americans at the time. Like the anime before it, the new series will follow the adventures of a crew of bounty hunters including Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir).

All episodes of the Cowboy Bebop adaptation are set to begin streaming on Netflix starting Nov. 27.