Watch: Netflix shares the first trailer for ‘Thai Cave Resuce’ limited series

Netflix has today shared with viewers their first glimpse at the upcoming limited series Thai Cave Rescue based on the events during the 2018 cave incident in Thailand.

The show looks to be a dramatic retelling of the true events that took place during the incident in 2018 that saw a youth soccer team stuck inside a dangerous underground cave system. In this new footage, we are shown the setting for the series and some of the characters who will feature during its six-episode run.

During the show, we will see the story from the perspective of the children trapped, their families, and the team of divers and others put together to facilitate their rescue. Along with the trailer we received a new synopsis for the series.

“Inspired by the incredible true story of the Thai youth soccer team who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth, and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world, as they fight against both nature and time to save them.”

The series was filmed in Thailand and created by Michael Russell Gunn. The episodes were directed by Baz Pooniriya and Kevin Tancharoen. Last month Netflix announced the project revealing the first images which have been elaborated on further in this trailer footage.

Those eager to see this retelling of a true story don’t have long to wait. Thai Cave Rescue is headed to Netflix next month on Sept. 22.