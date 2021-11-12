Watch: New Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Series Release

We all knew that Disney Plus Day would bring us tons of exciting announcements, but there’s no way we could have expected just how wild those announcements would be! We get to look forward to a new X-Men animated series, got a first look at a Big Hero 6 spin-off, and of course got to see tons of exciting new trailers.

One of those trailers happens to be for a new Marvel Studios: Legends episode all about Hawkeye which dropped today on Disney+. For those who don’t know, the docuseries focuses on a Marvel hero or a famous object in the MCU highlighting their most prominent moments.

You can get a look at what the episode might look like in the trailer above.

The special episode is a great way to get excited for the new Hawkeye series coming to Disney+. While Jeremy Renner already spoiled a bit about how the series begins, fans are still incredibly excited for it to premiere. Early reviews for the show have been mostly positive, and of course, everyone is looking forward to seeing just how Rogers: The Musical ends up turning out.

Based on what we’ve seen from the various trailers leading up to Hawkeye‘s release, it looks like our heroes won’t exactly have an easy time in the series. They’ll come up against Fra Fee’s mercenary clown Kazi and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova from Black Widow, under the control of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The new Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and Vera Farmiga and is scheduled to release in just a couple of weeks on Nov. 24. You can catch the new episode of Marvel Studios: Legends now on Disney+.