The new trailer is here for Netflix’s ridiculously long-titled thriller parody, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, which you can watch right here.

Similar to the initial teaser we got for the series hitting the streaming service later this month, it features a wine-guzzling main character, Kristen Bell’s Anna, who is convinced she’s witnessed a murder in the house across the street from her.

And we’re getting a number of other scenes of the amateur sleuth that really does make it seem like a genuine thriller at times, such as Anna confronting a gossipy neighbor, darkened scenes showing her sneaking into places she probably shouldn’t be, and people succumbing to violent fates, like one person falling out of a light house.

Most likely, however, given the over-the-top nature of both the title and the absurd volumes of alcohol the protagonist consumes — and high number of casserole dishes she destroys — we’re guessing this is a series that comes with a self-aware wink.

That’s without mentioning the overabundance of many thriller story tropes, such as a protagonist believing she’s witnessed a murder from viewing her neighbor’s activities through a window, à la Rear Window, which cooks up a recipe for what’s sure to be a fun send-up of movies and shows of this type.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window comes to Netflix January 28.