Watch: The Addams lend ‘Wednesday’ a hand in first clip from Tim Burton’s Netflix series

While Netflix’s The Munsters movie from Rob Zombie might have turned out to be wholly disappointing, at least the streamer is about to hand in another relaunch of an adored supernatural sitcom from the 1960s that promises to be of a much higher quality. Yes, it’s Wednesday, the latest live-action reimagining of The Addams Family starring Scream star Jenna Ortega as the eponymous goth-girl.

Sadly, Wednesday won’t be with us in time for spooky season, with the series not arriving until November, but Netflix has nevertheless given us a taste of what’s in store at this Saturday’s Tudum event. Ortega herself unveiled this first-look clip from the series, which happens to be the first television effort from the master of the macabre himself, Tim Burton. Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners.

The clip unveils that another iconic character from Addams lore will be included in the show. Namely, Thing, the family’s handy servant, here given a Frankenstein-like makeover.

Wednesday follows the eldest Addams child as she starts attending Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for the nation’s strangest kids, and uncovers a mystery connecting back to her own mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones)’s time at the academy. Luis Guzman is also on board as Gomez, with 1990s Wednesday Christina Ricci featuring in a mysterious role — are we in for a Wednesday: Into the Addamsverse-style crossover? Who knows?

The altogether ooky supporting cast likewise includes Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Isaac Ordonez (as Wednesday’s brother Puglsey), and Gwendoline Christie, fresh off another surreal Netflix hit, The Sandman. Wednesday is due to click its fingers onto Netflix on Nov. 23, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.