Watch: Another ‘The Munsters’ trailer is here to ruin your day

Universal Pictures All-Access released a second trailer for Rob Zombie’s now lowly-anticipated upcoming theatrical adaptation of The Munsters on Wednesday, along with new behind-the-scenes footage and a plug for the film’s Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release date on Sept. 27.

The film is being pivoted as an origin love story of how Lily and Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie) first met and fell in love, evidently to the chagrin of Lily’s father, Grandpa. The new trailer features some additional footage that fans (or “fans”) hadn’t seen before, but mostly of Grandpa’s agitation with the flowering relationship.

But anyone who was quite reasonably expecting a gore-fest from director Zombie was initially shocked by the first trailer, which was so campy that it was initially widely believed to have been a troll job. At this point, though, we think it’s safe to say at this point that The Munsters is indeed Zombie’s vision for the ’60s classic sitcom about the famous Transylvanian-American family living at 1313 Mockingbird Lane — haters be damned.

In addition to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital, The Munsters will also be streaming on Netflix (which continues to make stellar decisions) in September in tandem with the streamer’s Addams Family reboot, Wednesday. Zombie revealed the exciting news on Instagram earlier this week.

“This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964!” Zombie wrote. “Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix. It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party.”

“Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning,” he added. “Wacky monster fans unite!”

The project is one near and dear to the director’s heart. As a life-long fan of the series, Zombie had been attempting to develop a film for over two decades before he was able to make it happen. Well, for better or worse, he finally fulfilled his dream!