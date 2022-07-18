Cancel your subscriptions, because Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ is heading to Netflix

On the heels of Rob Zombie unveiling the official trailer for The Munsters last week — which folks unapologetically trashed on social media — the gore-fester director has announced that his upcoming film adaptation will be landing directly on Netflix — which, if you ask most people, is actually unwanted at this point. Sorry, Rob.

Earlier today, the House of 1000 Corpses director took to his official Instagram to announce that his family-friendly movie will make its debut on the streaming giant this upcoming fall. “This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964!” Zombie excitedly wrote in the post’s caption, while simultaneously announcing that The Munsters would be released alongside Tim Burton’s horror/comedy series Wednesday. “Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix.”

Despite the criticism from the majority of fans online, others are looking forward to Zombie paying homage to the classic ‘60s sitcom — which is chock-full of memorable characters that are returning for the modern-day movie. And while the initial footage borders on campy underfunding rather than adhering to the show’s groundbreaking authenticity, folks are surely hoping that there is more than meets the eye.

As mentioned previously, Zombie’s adaptation is set to mark the return of Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, as well as several obscure characters, and a variety of set props and designs that will hopefully keep folks engaged during the upcoming spooky season.

The Munsters will officially arrive on Netflix this September.