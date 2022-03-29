Watch: trailer for final ‘Ozark’ episodes reveals the beginning of the end

Having snowballed into one of Netflix’s most popular and acclaimed original shows, the final episodes of Ozark landing on the platform is one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated television events.

The good news is that we don’t have long left to wait, with the Byrde family drawing a line under their criminal enterprise on April 29. Based on where the first half of the fourth season ended up, there’s going to be even more blood, sweat, tears, and double-crossing to come as the various plot threads seek to tie themselves up in fitting fashion.

The trailer is packed full of ominous footage and dialogue, with Jason Bateman’s Marty admitting to Laura Linney’s Wendy that he’s tired of having blood on his hands. Of course, he’s the one who signed up for the life in the first place and brought his wife and kids along for the ride, although it remains to be seen if he’ll make it out of the finale alive.

There’s also Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore to contend with, and all signs are pointing to a heated final confrontation opposite Wendy, with the two becoming arch-enemies who would be thrilled to see the other taken out of the picture permanently.

A twisted family drama wrapped in the clothes of a hard-boiled crime thriller, Ozark is the definition of sweaty palm television, and you can guarantee that millions of subscribers around the world are going to clear their schedules one month from today to see how it all shakes out in the end.