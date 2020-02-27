Watch: New Video Recaps Altered Carbon Season 1 For You

As one of Netflix’s biggest hits yet, there’s a lot riding on the new season of Altered Carbon. Based on Richard Morgan’s 2002 novel, the thrilling and compelling sci-fi show took us on a dark, wild ride that was set in an engaging cyberpunk world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies. With tons of twists and turns, and some excellent performances, it was amongst the best television of 2018.

If you’ll recall, season 1 followed Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman, and given the complexity of the story, there was certainly a lot to keep track of. It wasn’t unreasonably confusing, but Altered Carbon demanded viewers’ attention and with a few years now having passed since it first debuted, it’s understandable that you may have forgotten some of the finer plot points.

Thankfully, then, Netflix have released the above video which quickly recaps everything you need to know before diving into season 2, which is now out on the streaming platform. Admittedly, it does skip over a few things which could make your viewing of the next run even more rewarding, but on the whole, it does a pretty good job of getting fans up to speed.

Of course, the biggest change in season 2 of Altered Carbon is that it won’t be Joel Kinnaman leading the charge anymore. Instead, we’ve got MCU star Anthony Mackie in the lead role. And joining him will be Lela Loren (Power), Simone Missick (All Rise), James Saito (The Terror) and Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan).

That’s in addition to the returning cast members from season 1 as well, and though early reviews on the new run of Altered Carbon haven’t been quite as glowing as they were for its rookie outing, we’re still looking forward to checking it out this weekend and diving back into this fascinating world.