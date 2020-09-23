Watch: WandaVision TV Spot Features Some More Footage

A new TV spot for Marvel’s WandaVision reveals a clip not seen in the full trailer. Our first proper look at the upcoming MCU series arrived over the weekend, and fans were blown away by the promise of something totally unlike anything we’ve had in the franchise before now. Drawing from comic book storylines like House of M but adding its own warped sitcom-like twist, the show looks to be something special indeed.

As for the TV spot, it’s mostly a trimmed down version of the trailer but it does feature one new clip. At the end of the promo, Wanda enters her living room – in the black-and-white 50s period – and finds Vision, who says to her: “Welcome home.” Technically, this scene was shown in the Disney Plus ad released during the Super Bowl months ago, but we certainly haven’t seen it in this context before.

Elsewhere, the TV spot contains glimpses of some key supporting players. For instance, Kathryn Hahn’s character, who’s only been credited as Nosy Neighbor so far, makes an appearance, while there’s also Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. She’s seen in a clip where she seems to be thrown out of Wanda and Vision’s reality into the real world, where she’s surrounded by S.W.O.R.D. operatives.

The promo also teases that WandaVision will be the beginning of “a visionary new era of television.” That may be true, but it’s also the start of a new era of the MCU. The show will sow the seeds for a lot of developments, as S.W.O.R.D. will no doubt go on to be a major presence, with Parris’ Rambeau probably showing up in Captain Marvel 2. And don’t forget that Elizabeth Olsen will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so expect a direct connection there.