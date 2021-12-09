Amazon Prime Video is continuing its tradition of hosting comedians giving sarcastic retrospectives of terrible years with the 2021 return of its original special Yearly Departed, the trailer for which you can view above.

The streaming platform is describing the special “as the most hilarious party of the year” and will be featuring “more of the world’s funniest women roasting and toasting all we’re leaving behind in 2021.”

This year’s ceremonies are hosted by Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji and will feature special guest appearances by emerging and legendary names including Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti.

In terms of what topics the comedians and stars will touch on, they’ll include everything from “Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom to Ignoring the Climate Crisis,” according to the show’s trailer description.

“After another tumultuous year, the women of Yearly Departed invite you to reflect, rejoice, and raise a glass (or several) to everything we’re leaving in the past, capped off by a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara,” the description went on to say. “So kick off your heels and let Yvonne and friends ring in the new year as only they know how: By having a good f*cking time.”

While the whole “doing a eulogy to a shitty year” shtick might seem like a niche genre, there’s actually a similarly-premised Netflix special that was also released last year and will come out again this year called Death to 2021.

The format of the Netflix special is a bit different: instead of a “roast” with a master of ceremonies, Death to 2021 is stylized like a mockumentary. The concept, however, is still similarly meant to take the edge off our current stressful and uncertain times by presenting audiences with a channel to laugh at all the terrible things that happened in the previous 12 months.

As with last year, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s respective specials will release within just a few days of each other. You can catch the 2021 installment of Yearly Departed on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 23, and let’s all collectively pray that no streaming service ever has to make another one of these ever again.