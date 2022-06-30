We finally know when ‘South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2’ is headed to Paramount Plus

South Park is gearing up the provide fans with the second taste of The Streaming Wars in just a few short weeks.

Today a new trailer for the special was revealed showcasing the second part of the event which will see Randy Marsh go “full Karen”.

Fans in the United States and Canada will get their chance to check out Part 2 or The Streaming Wars on July 13 exclusive to Paramount Plus. This new special is a follow-up to The Streaming Wars which arrived at the start of June.

It isn’t exactly clear when fans outside of these countries will have a chance to see the special, however, it likely won’t be long after it makes its debut.

In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster. The sequel premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on July 13 in the US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/tEJhU0Hg5c — South Park (@SouthPark) June 29, 2022

Picking up where things left off, the town of South Park will have to deal with a drought that has begun plaguing the town pushing them closer to disaster. The Streaming Wars as the name suggests is a parody of the competition between services like Paramount Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, but told in the crude humorous South Park style you’d expect.

While nothing official has been confirmed, we expect The Streaming Wars Part 2 to run for around 48 minutes just like the first entry.

The Streaming Wars is the latest South Park event to arrive on Paramount Plus and was first announced in May.

If you haven’t yet seen The Streaming Wars part one it is available to stream alongside the entirety of South Parks 25 season run right now on Paramount Plus.