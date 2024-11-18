We might be getting ‘Ahsoka’ season 2 sooner than we thought according to a new production update

Despite the controversy surrounding The Acolyte and its mostly lackluster reception, there’s still a lot more Star Wars content on the horizon for fans.

One thing that’s sure to peak excitement is the return of Ahsoka and according to a new report, the show could begin filming very soon. The first season of Ahsoka aired in August 2023 and enjoyed a strong reception for its homage to past releases, including The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which remain some of the most cherished titles among fans even though they are animated.

Ahsoka is set to continue its story with a second season, which was initially announced in January of this year. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the production cogs have been turning on the series, and it’s now said to kick off its filming schedule in the coming months.

April of 2025 is the month that this new season is expected to begin filming according to Richtman via his Patreon, which was cited by The Direct. The production will take place in the United Kingdom. For now, that’s all of the details that were shared, but the commencement of filming for Ahsoka is exciting enough on its own.

Should this filming timeline prove to be true, and not be impacted by any delays, then fans should expect to see Ahsoka‘s new season arrive sometime in 2026. So while it might be quite a wait before it gets here, the good news is that the second season is very much alive.

Ahsoka season 2 is just one of the upcoming Star Wars projects that Disney has in the works. Most notably, the movie The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently in production and is tipped to be THE next big Star Wars release. However, that film reportedly won’t get here until 2026, either. *Cries in impatience.*

For Star Wars fans hungry for something new, the most imminent series to arrive will be Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a completely unique story being told in the galaxy far far away which will focus on four lost young children who look to the guidance of a force user to find their way home. This looks to be the Star Wars equivalent of Stranger Things, and it’s going to be here in less than a month. Honestly, it can’t come soon enough, since we’ve been waiting for Stranger Things 5 for what feels like an eternity.

Following Skeleton Crew, the next Star Wars release (and the first of 2025) will be a second season of Andor, which we expect every fan of the franchise has been dying for. While many of the Disney Plus Star Wars shows have had their fair share of critics, Andor seems to be one of the few that is unanimously praised, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that a second season of the show is on the cards. New episodes are scheduled to begin airing in April 2025.

We’re still quite a distance away from Ahsoka season 2 getting here so as you would expect, details are being kept pretty hush right now. However, you can expect more information to surface next year when the project enters its production stages, which will hopefully happen in April barring any dreaded setbacks. If you haven’t yet seen season one of the show you can binge through all episodes on Disney Plus right now.

