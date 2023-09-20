Will ‘Ahsoka’ have a season 2?

With Ahsoka reaching the finish line in a matter of weeks, fans are already wondering if Lucasfilm will renew the series for a second season.

Alongside Andor, the new series centering around everyone’s favorite Snips might just be the best Star Wars television show over the past decade. Not only do we love Ahsoka, not only do we think Rosario Dawson does a wonderful job of portraying her live-action version, and not only does the show set the perfect pace for a galaxy far, far away story, but we think there’s a lot of potential to this new post-Imperial timeline.

All of our legacy characters are here, after all, and Ahsoka has proven that its titular character still has a lot of room for growth. So, regardless of how this ongoing confrontation with Grand Admiral Thrawn concludes on Oct. 3, when the season finale premieres, can we expect to see more of Ahsoka in the future?

Will Ahsoka be renewed a season 2?

Screengrab via Disney Plus

For now, Dave Filoni and the rest of the producers have remained tight-lipped over the possibility of another Ahsoka season. Provided that the character survives this encounter with Thrawn and lives to tell the tale, we can definitely expect Ahsoka to pop up in the MandoVerse again. In fact, Rosario Dawson is almost counting on the day she gets the phone call for season 2.

As she told Empire in a recent interview, she wouldn’t be mad at the possibility.

“I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe. We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Ahsoka showrunner] manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond!”

Not only that, reports and rumors rippling through the internet seem to suggest that Ahsoka season 2 is already in the works, so even though you should take all of this with a grain of salt for the time being, the fact that Disney has yet to renew the show for another outing might simply be due to the fact that they don’t want to spoil the ending or make it predictable.

I guess we’ll soon learn the truth, one way or another. Mark your calendars, folks; the penultimate episode will become available for streaming on Sept. 26, while the finale, as mentioned above, is making its way to Disney Plus on Oct. 3.