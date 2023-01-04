‘Wednesday’ spends its sixth consecutive week at number one on the Netflix charts

The unstoppable force that is Wednesday is continuing to dance atop the Netflix charts, as its sees a sixth consecutive week as the number one most-viewed show on the platform.

Jenna Ortega’s spot as the biggest up-and-comer of the 2020s seems to be beyond question, with her leading the series through the festive period and looking well-placed to continue through to the end of January, if not further. Since debuting on Nov. 23 2022, it has remained immovable and arguably Netflix’s most surprising success.

Coming seemingly out of nowhere — although with brand recognition from The Addams Family and Tim Burton’s involvement — it has seen off multiple challengers. Most recently, the hate-watch phenomenon Emily in Paris has fallen victim to its supernatural rival, with an astonishing 95 million hours viewed in its second week not enough to dethrone Ortega. Staggering viewership of 103 million hours viewed in week six is practically unheard of.

How much longer it can maintain this momentum is the big question. There has been drop-offs in viewership week-by-week, but garnering 100 million hours is almost always guaranteed to mean a top spot finish. Rumors had been murmuring of the series facing the axe from Netflix instead of a much-expected second season, but it’s done nothing to halt its progress on the charts.

MGM Television who produced the series were acquired by Amazon in a multi-billion dollar deal, and it has resulted in speculation of Wednesday moving to Netflix’s rival platform Amazon Prime Video.

Wednesday is currently available to stream on Netflix, as it awaits clarity on its future.