WeLoveCaraDune Trends After The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Folks have yet to get over the explosive season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, and given what a huge achievement it was, that’s more than understandable.

After all, Lucasfilm managed to build on the momentum that had been building up for the last few months and gave us an outing of the show that fired on all cylinders, giving the fans everything they wanted and more. Of course, many are still recovering from all the epicness that ensued when Luke Skywalker showed up on our screens to help Mando and his gang, but that wasn’t the only part of the episode that had viewers smiling.

Indeed, there were many awesome moments in the finale, and shortly after it dropped on Disney Plus, #WeLoveCaraDune began trending, which folks taking to Twitter to show their love for the character. Which is certainly a bit of a surprise given recent events.

You can’t have missed the fact that Gina Carano, the actress behind Cara Dune, has been stirring up a lot of controversy recently with some, shall we say, unpopular tweets regarding touchy topics like the presidential election and COVID-19. Many have even been calling for Disney to fire her due to her behavior.

But it seems that at least a portion of the fanbase is still firmly on her side and have been showing their support for her character following the recent season 2 finale. Whether that’ll be enough to calm the storm that’s still brewing around Carano remains to be seen, but one thing we can all agree on is that The Mandalorian season 2 went out with a real bang and left just about everyone very satisfied with what was offered up.