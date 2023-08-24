‘We’re not giving up on them’: ‘A League of Their Own’ fans take a page out of ‘Warrior Nun’s book to find their favorite show a new home

TV studios never learn, it seems. Time and again, we see successful, wildly beloved shows get cut short for no apparent good reason. A League of Their Own is one of the latest victims of this phenomenon, with Prime Video crediting the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes for the show’s un-renewal and cancellation. Suffice it to say that fans are not having it.

After Will Graham — co-creator and executive producer of the show — voiced his thoughts on the subject via social media, viewers were inspired to leap into action. Quickly, A League of Their Own began trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), along with the hashtag #SaveALOTO, as fans refuse to accept that this is the end of the line for one of the most relevant pieces of sapphic media in recent years. With this campaign, viewers hope to catch the attention of other production studios that may be willing to house the show for a second season.

This is in no way the first time we see fans rally behind an axed show in order to save it, and while efforts don’t always pay off, there is still hope for A League of Their Own. In this day and age, social media engagement and campaigns are increasingly being seen as big tools in fans’ arsenal, with the power to make or break a series’ future.

Not long ago, Warrior Nun fans got the comeback they spent over six months fighting tooth and nail for. It was a historic victory, not only for Halo Bearers but for fans everywhere, whose hopes of saving their favorite shows increased exponentially. If other fandoms can do it, so can A League of Their Own enthusiasts.