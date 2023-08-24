‘This show is a hit and has huge value and even greater potential’: The creator of an un-renewed and axed series defiant in the face of cancellation

The ruthless cancellation of sci-fi epic The Peripheral and episodic reboot A League of Their Own after both had been renewed for second seasons has left a bad taste in a lot of mouths, with Prime Video coming under heavy and sustained fire as a result.

Blaming the strikes was deemed a “bullsh*t” and “cowardly” move by the latter’s co-creator Abbi Jacobson, and it didn’t take folks very long to agree when a lot of them were happy to point out that $300 million dud Citadel has a sophomore run of episodes in the works along with two spin-offs.

Photo via Prime Video

While there’s still a chance that the do-over of the 1992 feelgood sports classic could live another day somewhere else, executive producer Will Graham has nonetheless decided to share his thoughts on the matter with his legions of social media followers, posting a heartfelt thread that summed up just how popular, important, and acclaimed A League of Their Own really was.

A very long thread: To the League fans, We found out this news along with you on Friday. I see the pain and anger and worry out there, which for the LGBTQIA+ fans of the show is of course compounded by what’s happening across the country right now. #ALeagueOfTheirOwn — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) August 23, 2023

What makes it sting even harder is that the renewal only came with a four-episode order, which meant it wasn’t really comparable to $175 million effects-heavy adventure The Peripheral other than the fact they were both unceremoniously axed after being guaranteed a fresh batch of adventures.

You know by now how these things tend to work, though, so it won’t be long until campaigns, petitions, and all the other bells and whistles begin gaining traction to try and will the end of the story into existence.