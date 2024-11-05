‘We’re putting four behind us, and now turning to five’: ‘Outer Banks’ to conclude its run after season 5

Outer Banks will be getting new episodes later this month, but you can all rest knowing that they won’t be the last. Future plans for Netflix’s hit series have been unveiled, and they are exactly what fans were hoping for.

Netflix’s Outer Banks will conclude with season five. That means season four — the second part of which is scheduled for release on Nov. 7 — won’t be the final run for the series. Instead, fans can look forward to one final, season-long adventure to say goodbye to these characters once and for all.

The team behind Outer Banks shared a letter to fans regarding the future of the show, detailing the journey so far and how the series has evolved since it was first conceived of back in the summer of 2017.

Photo by Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

“In the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship,” the message reads. “At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away. Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting season four behind us, and are turning to season five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet.” — @Netflix/X.

Writing for the final season of Outer Banks has begun, according to the letter shared by the official Netflix account. However, no date or timeline has been announced for when it will be released. Most of the seasons so far have been spaced around a year apart, so don’t expect it to arrive until at least the end of 2025, but perhaps more more likely in 2026.

Photo by Netflix

Seeing the series end isn’t just bittersweet for fans, but also for Netflix. Since its first season, Outer Banks has been a hit, and it has performed exceptionally well for the streaming platform. Despite all this, we’re glad that the creators are ending the story where they intended rather than dragging it out further just for the sake of having more seasons.

Just ask Prison Break how that mindset tends to pan out. Even with its relatively short run, Outer Banks has still managed to chronicle everything from near-deaths to jaw-dropping cliffhangers, and it made a star out of cast member Madeline Cline. If you’ve been waiting for season four of Outer Banks to be concluded, then you can check out the final part of this season when it arrives on Nov. 7. Once it’s here, we should have a better idea of what to expect from the final season.

For those who aren’t yet caught up, all four seasons of the show are available to binge through on Netflix now.

