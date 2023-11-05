What does ‘Music Video Night’ have in store on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ Song choices, dance styles, and more, revealed

After a spine-chilling “Monster Night” that was nothing short of spooktacular, the eight remaining duos are gearing up for what might be the most exciting evening of Dancing With The Stars thus far – “Music Video Night.”
On Nov. 7, Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, Harry Jowsey, Barry Williams, and their respective partners will dance to songs behind the most iconic music videos of all time. How fun is that?
From Britney Spears to Janet Jackson to Elton John and beyond, it is sure to be an evening to remember.
To make the night even better, the fan-favorite team dances will return to our television screens, with Team 4 Everybody (consisting of Alyson and Sasha, Ariana and Pasha, Jason and Daniella, and Barry and Peta) dancing to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys, and Team Young’n Style (consisting of Xochitl and Val, Lele and Brandon, Charity and Artem, and Harry and Rylee) dancing to “Gangnam Style” by PSY.
Whichever team has the best dance will have additional points added to their overall score for the evening, so the stakes are definitely at an all time high.
To top off everything “Music Video Night” has in store for Dancing With The Stars fans from coast to coast, world-renowned singer, dancer, and choreographer Paula Abdul will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a special guest judge.
To see what each remaining duo’s individual performance will entail, just keep scrolling…
What songs will the remaining couples be dancing to for “Music Video Night?”
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani
- Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira
- Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: “All For You” by Janet Jackson
- Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: “Take On Me” by a-ha
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC
- Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John
What dance styles will the remaining couples participate in for Music Video Night?
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Quickstep
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Jazz
- Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Cha Cha
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Salsa
- Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Jazz
- Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Jazz
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Jazz
- Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Quickstep
Ladies and gentlemen — mark your calendars! “Music Video Night” will air this Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.