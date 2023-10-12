What does the first-ever ‘Disney100 Night’ on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ have in store? Song choices, dance styles, and more, revealed

Every season, one of the most beloved episodes on Dancing With The Stars is “Disney Night,” where our favorite celebs boogie to tracks from some of the network’s most iconic movies and television shows.

With stars dancing to songs from Cars, Hamilton, The Princess and The Frog, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more last year, fans of the hit competition show have been counting down the days until “Disney Night returns for season 32.

Fortunately, “Disney Night” is right around the corner, but with a brand new twist. This Tuesday, Oct. 17, the eleven remaining duos will participate in “Disney100 Night,” dancing to tunes from iconic Disney films, just one day after the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Performing dance styles like jazz, waltz, quickstep, contemporary, paso doble, and more to songs that are sure to have you springing out of your seat, keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the first-ever “Disney100 Night.”

What dance styles will the remaining couples participate in for “Disney100 Night?”

Photo via Disney/Eric McCandless

For “Disney100 Night,” some duos will take on dance styles that have yet to be done during season 32.

Keep scrolling to see who will be dancing to what — some of these might surprise you!

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Jazz

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko: Waltz

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Paso Doble

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Contemporary

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Rumba

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese Waltz

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Foxtrot

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: Viennese Waltz

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Quickstep

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Jazz

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Paso Doble

What songs will the remaining couples be dancing to for “Disney100 Night?”

Photo via Disney/Eric McCandless

The only thing more exciting than the dance styles is which iconic Disney films will be represented during the first-ever “Disney100” night, which will feature some never-been-done-before movies.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko: “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: “Un Poco Loco” from Coco

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: “A Whole New World” from Aladdin

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: “Baby Mine” from Dumbo

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia

To top it all off, the professional dancers will open the show with a bombastic routine to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, choreographed by Christopher Scott — it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

Be sure to mark your calendars, because “Disney100 Night” will air this Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.