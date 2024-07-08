Image Credit: Disney
B-Mickie in BMF
Image via Starz
What happened to B-Mickie in ‘BMF’?

Myles Truitt's character was absent from the crime drama's third season.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 8, 2024 01:18 pm

Black Mafia Family, or BMF for short, is a crime drama airing on the American premium cable station Starz. It premiered on September 26, 2021, and has been ongoing for three seasons and 28 episodes to date. It’s been received well by viewers and has a 63% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show follows the eponymous Black Mafia Family, a multi-state money laundering and drug trafficking organization. It’s inspired by the true story of two brothers — Demetrius “Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory — from southwest Detroit, who climbed through the ranks of the crime world in the late 1980s, becoming powerful figures and establishing one of the most influential crime families in United States history.

One of the show’s primary supporting characters is Meech and Terry’s childhood friend and partner, B-Mickie, played by Kin, Queen Sugar, and Black Lightning actor Myles Truitt. B-Mickie is considered an essential member of BMF (though he’s not given quite as much trust or responsibility as Meech or Terry, due to not being a blood relative of the brothers) and is based on a real man named Derrick “D. Meeks.” The character appeared in the first two seasons of BMF before disappearing from the show. But what happened to him?

Where did B-Mickie go in BMF?

Meech and B-Mickie in BMF
Image via Starz

In the season 2 finale of BMF, Meech told B-Mickie he couldn’t trust him anymore, that their friendship was over, and disowned him from the Black Mafia Family. He hasn’t reappeared since, and isn’t expected to do so anytime soon.

It happened because B-Mickie had been seen talking to a detective, Veronica Jin, and Meech suspected he’d been snitching on BMF. This was despite B-Mickie killing the love of his life, Kato, after finding out she’d been snitching on them — an action you’d think would emphatically prove his loyalty to the group.

Upon learning that Kato was carrying B-Mickie’s unborn child when she died, which devastated him, Detective Jin attempted to exploit the situation by getting him to snitch on his friends, blaming them for what he had been forced to do. B-Mickie refused, but his interactions with her raised suspicions of his trustworthiness within the group.

As a result, B-Mickie is no longer part of the series, but there have been murmurings of him getting his own spin-off show. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — one of BMF’s executive producers — regularly posts on his social media about two upcoming BMF universe spin-offs (as the YouTube channel Getting It How I Live explains), one of which is believed to feature B-Mickie. Fans of the character will undoubtedly be hoping that’s the case, and for their sake, we hope it is.

If you haven’t already checked out BMF, we certainly recommend doing so.

