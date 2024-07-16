What happened to Brett from ‘The Bachelorette’?

Since its premiere in 2003, The Bachelorette has had a lot of competition, especially via the dating shows on Netflix that we love. But we’ll never want to do anything on a Monday night except watch an episode of The Bachelorette (it’s a lifestyle at this point). And we’re just as into season 21 as all the others, but we’re not surprised by that.

Recommended Videos

While we enjoy catching up with a friend over brunch or dinner and hearing all the juicy details of their dating life, we just might like watching The Bachelorette even more. Since we already knew that many of the suitors love romance, we were extra excited for season 21. Brett Harris is one of the most intriguing suitors. We’re still thinking about him… so let’s learn more.

What happened to The Bachelorette season 21 star Brett?

Jenn didn’t choose Brett during The Bachelorette season 21 premiere, along with a few others. Considering how likable Brett was, this was a shame to see. There’s nothing negative to say about Brett and Jenn’s meeting, which we can’t always say about the first episode of each season. Brett made it clear that he was enjoying the opportunity to be part of the cast, and Jenn seemed to think he was nice.

According to The Daily Voice, some viewers wondered if Brett had to leave the show because of “fatphobia.” The physical appearances of reality TV cast members and the reason why certain people get chosen has been a debate for a long time, and it’s a complex and important topic that needs to continue. Remember when Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey told Business Insider that cast members on the show were “insecure?”

However, there’s no proof that this is why Jenn didn’t choose Brett, and fans commented in a Reddit thread that she just didn’t decide to move forward with him. Fans would have enjoyed watching him for the rest of the season, though. One person wrote that he was “hilarious and sweet” and another said, “He seems so genuine and fun!” Of course, each Bachelor or Bachelorette can’t give a rose to everyone, and we’ve learned a harsh truth about Bachelor Nation: we can’t get attached to anyone too early.

Of course, fans know that sometimes, a suitor will leave the show and then return, which is always shocking. When Hannah Brown starred in The Bachelorette season 15, she didn’t pick Luke Parker. Luke came to the rose ceremony, which was creepy since he insulted Hannah for sleeping with Peter Weber. But we doubt that’s going to happen here, so we’ve probably seen the last of Brett on The Bachelorette.

Since leaving The Bachelorette after the first episode of season 21, we can assume that Brett is still living in Pennsylvania, where he’s from. As his official bio says, he’s a health and safety manager, so we can also assume that he went back to his job. Taking some time off to star on a reality show is definitely not your typical vacation…

If we’re bummed about not seeing Brett on the rest of The Bachelorette season 21, we can follow him on Instagram and remember that he probably doesn’t have any hard feelings about not getting a rose. As he told BachelorNation.com, “Lame answer, but it was cool to meet a bunch of awesome people and get me out of my comfort zone.” Awww.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy