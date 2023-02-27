What happened to Candace in ‘You?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for You‘s season two finale.

Netflix’s You has had a fair share of interesting characters coming into and out of the show. Naturally, in a series about an obsessed stalker who isn’t afraid to dip his toe into murder, this was to be expected. Among those characters, Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) was an excellent addition to the plot in season two — especially with the audience assuming she was dead before the show even started.

As it turned out, though, Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) ex-girlfriend hadn’t actually been killed by him. He certainly tried before, by knocking her out with a head slam and burying her presumably dead body, but Candace survived it all. After crawling up from her grave, she set out to unmask Joe, following him to Los Angeles and taking on a new identity. For a big part of season two, she kept close to the Quinn siblings, and therefore, Joe. Unfortunately, this adventure would not have the outcome Candace hoped for, and her efforts were wasted.

In the second to last episode of season two, Candace finds Joe in his storage unit, also occupied by Delilah’s dead body. She promptly locks Joe in his own glass cage next to Delilah, but instead of running off to notify the police and get him arrested, Candace makes the deadly mistake of texting Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Candace intended to show Joe’s true colors to Love, in order to save her from the same fate all the women involved with him eventually share. However, after Joe confessed his crimes to his current girlfriend, things take a major turn. Love slices open Candace’s neck with a broken bottle, killing her for good this time.

This was just one more in You‘s long kill count, and the future promises more to come. Part two of the show’s fourth season premieres on March 9, with a fan-favorite character possibly making a comeback.