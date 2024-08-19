What happened to Flip from ‘Street Outlaws?’

New episodes of the Discovery Channel’s hit reality show Street Outlaws may no longer air but its impact is still felt through its spin-offs and the street-racing celebrities it elevated during its run. Cast members rotated in and out throughout the show’s 15 seasons but some, like Tyler “Flip” Priddy only appeared for a single season.

Priddy was one of the show’s central characters alongside friends like Justin “Big Chief” Shearer but only starred in Street Outlaws’ first season. Despite his short time on the show, Priddy remains a favorite cast member among long-time fans. Sadly, Priddy passed away before the show began airing.

At only 31, Priddy passed away on May 28, 2013 in his home in Yukon, Oklahoma. The circumstances behind his death have never been publically disclosed, though it’s believed he died by suicide.

Members of Street Outlaws‘ cast and crew have dedicated themselves to keeping Priddy’s memory alive. The show’s official Facebook account posted in memory of the young racer shortly after his passing and his close friends continue to post touching tributes to their friend, like this 2019 post on Shearer’s Instagram. “For those of you who never got a chance to enjoy Flip’s company, that’s the tragedy,” Shearer said of his friend’s death in an episode of the show. “He made everything shine.”

Priddy is survived by his wife and children. He was known in the underground racing community for driving a modified 1980 Chevy El Camino which was given to long-time friend and fellow Street Outlaws alum Chris “Kamikaze” Day after Priddy’s death. Day paid tribute to his friend by frequently driving the El Camino in races on the show.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

