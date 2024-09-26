What happened to Martin Grey on ‘General Hospital’?

When people come in and out of your life, they seem flighty, flakey, and untrustworthy. When characters exit and come back on a soap opera like General Hospital, it’s totally normal. When your life is this dramatic, you can’t be expected to stay in one place! The latest beloved character everyone is talking about is Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), who has been on the ABC soap opera for a few years.

Martin joined the wild world of Port Charles in 2019, which was fun for soap fans since Knight played the super popular Tad Martin on All My Children and Dr. Simon Neville on The Young and the Restless. Since Knight is so good at portraying the likable Martin, let’s talk about what’s going on with Martin.

What happened to General Hospital character Martin Grey and where is he now?

Photo via ABC

Martin Grey came back to General Hospital in mid September 2024. Daily Soap Dish suggested that he might be coming back to fix his relationship with Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). Martin wanted to spend some time away from Port Charles because Lucy cheated on him with Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), who also left the small town for a little bit.

As Daily Soap Dish Noted, Knight told Soap Opera Digest that Martin was going to be on General Hospital again in the spring. But he ended up staying away longer than the planned three-month time frame because new writers came in. When Chris Van Etten and Elizabeth Korte were settled in, executive producer Frank Valentini phoned Knight to see if he could play his popular character again. Knight explained when he learned what would happen to Martin, “I was a very happy guy.” The plot thickens… or gets soapier.

Since Martin moved because he was so heartbroken and not because he was bored or tired of Port Charles (how could you be when so many dramatic things happen all the time?), fans thought there was a good chance he could come back. Since Martin exited in February 2024, he was thankfully only gone for a few months.

Photo via ABC

While sometimes sad choices are made, like Kelly Monaco being fired from General Hospital, it’s nice when talented cast members can keep doing the job that they love… and when fans can catch up with their favorite characters again.

Martin didn’t waste any time getting involved in the other characters’ lives when he came back in September 2024. He started working as Alexis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) lawyer in the John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) murder trial, and time will tell if Martin’s love life will be on the up and up once again. He has been through enough, from a near-strangulation to someone who he thought was his soulmate having an affair.

When Knight joined the cast of General Hospital in 2019, he praised the “tremendously humorous characters” and said the soap has a “much more dramatic canvas” than some others in an interview with Soap Central. Now that Martin Grey has become such a crucial player in Port Charles, everyone would be devastated if he moved away forever. At least that’s not happening right now, and fans can continue to enjoy watching Knight.

