What happened to Rachel Nance on ‘The Bachelor?’

Ever since the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on January 22, it is clear that Joey Graziadei and Rachel Nance have had undeniable chemistry.

As fans of the franchise would know, the Fantasy Suite dates are arguably the most important ones of the beloved competition series, allowing the top three women the opportunity to spend a single night with the Bachelor himself, with no cameras around. While the day portion of the date typically takes place in paradise — with this year’s Fantasy Suite dates taking place in Tulum, Mexico — the entire experience is almost always sensational, however, things took a turn for the worse when it comes to Joey and Rachel.

With an unexpected injury occurring, what happened to the Hawaii native during episode 9 of The Bachelor? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Out of Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, the latter had the first date of episode 9, which involved swimming in a stunning cenote, as well as leaping off of a series of platforms. After jumping off of the first two platforms — progressively getting higher and higher — Joey and Rachel jumped off of platform number three, which featured a sign that said “love is a leap of faith” in Spanish, which is when said injury occurred.

Smacking her face on the water, Rachel was in a great deal of pain almost instantaneously. Despite her attempt to stay strong, Joey convinced Rachel to get out of the water, which is when she admitted that she could not open her mouth. “We do need to go to the hospital and make sure that she is okay… I don’t know what’s going on. It really is a worst case scenario,” Joey shared with the camera about said incident. After heading to the hospital hand-in-hand, Rachel took an X-ray, which the doctor eventually deemed to be clear, with the pair heading back for the dinner portion of the date.

While the day was rather rocky, the night was smooth sailing, with the two lovebirds deciding to forego their individual rooms and spend an evening in the Fantasy Suite together. After their sleepover, Joey shared with the camera that he is “falling for Rachel” — admitting that a life with her could be “so beautiful” — but will she secure the final rose in the end? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself whether or not Joey and Rachel are endgame, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 every Monday evening on ABC, because with the finale on the horizon, the competition is definitely heating up…