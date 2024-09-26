What happened to Richard Goodall on ‘AGT?’

A janitor from a small town in Indiana has just sung his way into the hearts of millions. Over the last few weeks, Richard Goodall’s journey on America’s Got Talent has entertained and inspired people globally.

The down-to-earth janitor first gained online recognition a few years ago, but nothing could have prepared him for the amount of love and support he has received as a contestant on America’s Got Talent.

With season 19 finally wrapped up, was Richard Goodall’s immense talent and touching story enough for him to take home the million-dollar prize?

Richard Goodall’s AGT journey, explained

Goodall was a simple janitor and custodian at Vigo County Schools with a passion for singing. His talent was known in his small community, but not much wider. However, his school and community members were keenly aware that Goodall had a talent, and would have him perform at events and functions. At one of these events, Goodall performed Journey’s classic hit, “Don’t Stop Believin’” and he became a viral success. The clip of him singing was posted on TikTok where former Journey frontman, Steve Perry, and AGT judge, Howie Mandel, saw and shared it.

In a bid to capitalize on his rising popularity, Goodall initially auditioned for The Voice, but he unfortunately wasn’t accepted. Nonetheless, this wasn’t the end of the journey. With the support of his family and community, he auditioned for America’s Got Talent, and it’s safe to say it was the right decision. His humility and genuineness are just some of the reasons why the shy janitor, who has been in the business for 23 years, was the popular pick for this season’s winner.

Goodall was one of the few contestants to receive the Golden Buzzer during his AGT audition. Receiving the Buzzer from Heidi Klum automatically sent Goodall to the live shows, where he continued to impress with each performance. His next performance was at the quarterfinals where he performed Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” and dedicated it to his then fiancé. That performance led him to the semifinals, where he performed Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” and qualified for the finals.

Did Richard Goodall win America’s Got Talent?

Goodall was already on a winning streak before the finale, as he tied the knot with his fiancé, Angela Goodall, just a week before the show. The season 19 fan-favorite contestant ended his America’s Got Talent experience with a cover of “Faithfully,” by Journey, coming full circle with a cover from the same band that started his journey.

He absolutely nailed the performance, belting out the high notes and encompassing all that the song represented as he dedicated the song to his wife. His performance earned him a standing ovation from the crowd and judges, with Howie Mendel predicting that he had just sung his way to a million dollars.

Unsurprisingly, the world roared in celebration as Goodall’s name was announced as the winner of America’s Got Talent season 19. The singing janitor who touched the hearts of millions took the million-dollar prize money back home to Terre Haute, Indiana, where his community celebrated him.

