What happened to Varya from ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Warning: This article includes details of domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

When Varya Malina first appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel seemed positively healthy by 90 Day Fiancé standards. Then Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

For all intents and purposes, Geoffrey seemed like a good guy while on the show. When news broke that he had been arrested for charges of domestic violence against his ex-fiancé, it served as a reminder that we can never truly know what goes on behind the cameras.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference with emergency calls. The sentencing reflects prior convictions including two federal drug trafficking charges (via People).

With her fiancé — Geoffrey reportedly never divorced his fourth wife so he and Varya are unable to make their marriage official — in jail for the foreseeable future, where does Varya go from here?

What Varya’s been up to after 90 Day Fiancé

Varya has decided to stick by Geoffrey’s side while he serves his prison sentence, a decision that shocked the 90 Day Fiancé fan community.

After she posted on Instagram for Valentine’s Day, the 90 Day Fiancé subreddit was torn on whether to cheer for Varya or disapprove of her choosing to stay in the relationship. “Omfg this guy is a monster,” wrote one user, “is she insane?!?” Others were more supportive: “Nah, she’s not waiting for him. She’s living her best life in his house, making money off his rental properties, and traveling the world with it,” commented another user. “She’s got it made if you ask me.”

Varya currently lives in Geoffrey’s Tennessee home and has dedicated her life to traveling the globe. She started her own travel business hosting group tours around the world for people who don’t want to travel alone. Recently, she’s been posting about traveling throughout the continental U.S. after posting about her previous trips to Argentina and Costa Rica earlier this year.

Geoffrey has only served a fraction of his sentence and Varya has made it clear she plans on waiting for him to finish it in its entirety. When rumors were spreading that her international trips were her way of celebrating the end of their relationship, Varya took to social media to shut them down, calling the rumors “obviously a product of somebody’s sick imagination.”

She went on to say, “Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon.” Despite making multiple attempts to overturn his sentence, Geoffrey is in jail for 18 years without the possibility of parole according to a press release from the Knox County Tenn. District Attorney.

According to a previous press release, Knox County Sheriff officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in June 2019 which saw the victim covered in bruises on her forehead and along her arms and back. The victim alleged Geoffrey had slammed her head against a wall as well as thrown her and dragged her along the ground. He then took her phone and prevented her from leaving the home. Geoffrey testified the victim’s injuries were self-inflicted before being found guilty by the jury.

Varya and Geoffrey celebrated their fifth anniversary earlier this year.

