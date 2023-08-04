What is an ‘FBOY?’ The ‘FBOY Island’ show title, explained

So, you want to know what an FBoy is and you’ve come to your old pal The Internet for answers. I suppose I always knew this day would come. Take a seat upon my knee and I’ll explain a thing or two.

First, you’ll want to know about FCC standards, and the way things change over time. There was a day not so long ago when sitcom couples couldn’t be shown sleeping in the same bed. Then social norms shifted, and now the cast of SVU can describe in stunning detail the worst parts of the worst people getting wedged in the worst parts of stray cats. It’s a brave new world – not bad, just different.

What is bad is FBOY Island, the CW ne Max reality series that you’ll pretty much understand once you know what “FBoy” means. Honestly, using context clues, you can probably put it together: It’s a portmanteau of the word “boy” and the first word you thought of when you saw that the rest of the title is “F.”

In the hip young slang of kids from about eight years ago, “Fboy” (and its more widely utilized, non-contracted form) is a term for a promiscuous, womanizing dingus.

And now you’re caught up. Would “Promiscuous Womanizing Dingus Island” have been a better title? That’s not for us to say. We’ve never made a reality series that lasted three seasons with no end in sight, with the basic premise “Jurassic Park but instead of velociraptors, it’s horny 22-year-olds.” If we had, we’d presumably be too busy diving into our Scrooge McDuck money pools to spend time explaining what an FBoy is.

FBoy Island returns to the airwaves this October on the CW, with the spinoff series FGirl Island slated to premiere on the same network later in the season. I’ll tell you what an FGirl is when you’re older.