What is Kenzie Petty’s biggest secret on ‘Survivor 46?’

In order to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow contestants on Survivor 46, Kenzie Petty plans to use her stellar social skills to coast her way to the Final Tribal Council — ultimately taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end — but will simply being a social butterfly do the trick?

“Getting along with people is my bread and butter. Anyone can do good hair. It takes someone special to build a good relationship. That’s how I make my money. It’s how I’m going to make my money out here, and I know I can come across as a bimbo, and I get a lot of things done because of that… I’m thinking of these people like split ends, like sometimes they gotta go.”

In a conversation with longtime Survivor journalist and reporter Dalton Ross — shared via Entertainment Weekly — the salon owner revealed that there is a major aspect of her personality that she plans to hide from her fellow castaways, and that is her strategic prowess. Keep scrolling for all of the details, coming from the wise words of Kenzie Petty herself…

Kenzie Petty’s Survivor secret

Photo via CBS

Sharing a similar secret as Venus Vafa — who is also competing on Survivor 46 this spring — Kenzie knows that she is so much more than a pretty face, but she plans to assume the underdog position and keep her brains under wraps during her stint on the Emmy Award-winning show nonetheless.

“I don’t want them to know I’m as smart as I am. I didn’t have to go to college to be smart, and I know that I come across very ditzy. I know I can come across very airheaded… It’s easier for me to get things done that way. I’m a pretty girl. I know how to use it. If I’m at the salon and need something done, I’m like, ‘Oh can you help me?’ and then all the motorcycle boys who work next door help me. I am actually very intelligent under all of this bimbo facade, like I’m going to make that work for me out here… If I can keep my brains hidden, I’m going to do that as long as I can.”

Comparing her gameplay to Survivor 42 winner Maryanne Oketch, we cannot wait to watch Kenzie play into the “ditzy” and “airheaded” stereotype all season long. Who knows, maybe she will have a killer speech at Final Tribal Council and take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize just like Maryanne…

To find out for yourself how exactly Kenzie Petty’s journey on the beloved competition series will unfold, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. With some drama on the horizon, we promise that you will not want to miss this one!