What is Venus Vafa’s biggest secret on ‘Survivor 46?’

Did someone say #GirlPower? With hopes to play a game similar to some of the strongest women to ever compete on the beloved competition series — Parvati Shallow and Cirie Fields — Survivor 46 castaway Venus Vafa is ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow contestants (male or female), but fans of the franchise cannot help but wonder whether or not she has what it takes to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end.

Working as a data analyst and playing poker, making short films, writing, and more in her free time, Venus is so much more than just a pretty face, leaving Survivor superfans with just one burning question: Will she be entirely truthful with her tribemates when it comes to her life beyond the beloved competition series?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Venus admitted to longtime Survivor journalist and reporter Dalton Ross that she plans to keep a lot to herself during her stint on the show, explaining how concealing her true identity will help her succeed in the complex game that is Survivor. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say for yourself…

Venus Vafa’s Survivor secret

While she is a bigger brainiac than her fellow castaways might expect based on first impressions alone, Venus plans to play into the “dainty little princess” persona she is given on a daily basis, hoping to be underestimated heading into her stint on the Emmy Award-winning show.

“I always say it’s good to be underestimated. People are going to look at me and they’re going to think for sure that this is some dainty little princess who doesn’t like to get her hands dirty, but that can be anything from the truth. I handle my own s**t, and I’m going to just be a little sneaky little girl getting some blindsides in, some backstabbing in. Who knows? We’ll see.”

The “passionate, persistent, and sassy” contestant seems to have a good strategy heading into Survivor 46, but will it pay off in the end, ultimately earning her the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. Survivor 46 is gearing up to be the best season of the “New Era” of the beloved competition series, so you will not want to miss this one!